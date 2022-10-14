Share:

Punjab Home Minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema said Thursday that the authorities will comply with the arrest warrant issued against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah over his entry to the province.

He said in a statement that the arrest warrant against Rana Sanaullah was effective by October 19. He expressed hopes that the authorities will comply with the warrants over the entry of Sanaullah into the province.

Cheema added that Inspector General (IG) Punjab will be directed to assist the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in implementing the arrest warrant.

Non-bailable arrest warrant

On October 8, a special judicial magistrate in Rawalpindi had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah.

Senior civil judge of Special Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Akbar had issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. A police party was constituted to arrest the federal minister.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab said that it issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PML-N leader after he failed to appear in an anti-corruption inquiry. The spokesperson added that the warrants were issued in case number 20/19 against the federal minister.