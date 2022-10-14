Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police on Thursday arrested two street criminals red-handed when they were robbing a citizen at University Road near Al-Mustafa Trust Hospital. According to spokesman for Rangers, accused identified as Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Bilal were robbing a citizen namely Farhan Ali Siddiqui when they were arrested. The accused could be easily identified in CCTV footage also. Two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition, 6 mobile phones and a motorcycle without number plate were recovered from their possessions. Arrested accused along with recovered items were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.