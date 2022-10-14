Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan rupee on Thursday depreciated by 49 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs218.37 against the previous day’s closing of Rs217.88. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs220.25 and Rs222.5 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by 15 paisas and closed at Rs211.89 against the last day’s closing of Rs211.74. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged at Rs1.48, whereas an increase of Rs1.55 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs242.09 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 240.54. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 13 paisas each to close at Rs59.45 and Rs58.09 respectively.