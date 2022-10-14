Share:

ISLAMABAD-A notification regarding increase in salaries of Islamabad Capital Police has been issued by the regulation wing of the Finance division after formal approval of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif Sharif, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Federal Minister of Interior Rana Sana Ullah khan congratulated the officers and personnel of Islamabad Capital Police.

The demand for an increase in salaries was a long awaited demand of the Islamabad Capital Police which was fulfilled which boosted the morale of the officials.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and his team took special interest and took up the case with concerned authorities.

IGP Islamabad thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Federal Interior Minister for Interior for fulfilling the long-standing demand of the Islamabad Capital Police.

He said that the Islamabad Capital Police is always engaged in maintaining the law and order situation in the federal capital and dealing with criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.