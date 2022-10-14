Share:

LAHORE - Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta along with other officials visited different sports venues to inspect the ongoing development work in Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Thursday. Bhutta was accompanied by Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and PMU Department officers during his inspection visit. Bhutta reviewed the renovation and uplift work at Punjab Stadium and issued instructions to officers concerned to complete the construction work as early as possible. He directed the staff concerned to refurbish changing rooms for players, provide drinking water and other key facilities in Punjab Stadium besides building shade and washrooms for sports fans at the important venue which is being used for multiple sports. Bhutta also visited State of the Art Tennis Courts and directed the officers concerned to provide best facilities to tennis players, officials and spectators during the tennis competitions.