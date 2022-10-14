Share:

LAHORE - Pakistani Shaheens are ready to fly to Nepal, where they will take on the hosts in the friendlies to be played in the mid-November. Last time, Pakistan played an international game against Cambodia in World Cup Qualifiers in 2019. The national men’s squad will be announced later. After six weeks of extensive training in Lahore, the men in green are released for two weeks to get some rest and are instructed to rejoin the camp on Nov 3. From different cities in Pakistan, the PFF selected the slot of 90 players of which 36 were finalized based on dedication and extraordinary skills. The training comprised exercises, training, physical fitness, a hygienic diet plan, and most importantly, the friendly matches. Team Head Coach Shehzad Anwar said: “From the day first, the boys kept learning new things with full dedication whereas minor errors of some players were eradicated during the friendly games. We went through every single player to check whether he finds anything complicated or not. The players also got the opportunity to get trained under the supervision of Brazilian physical trainer Rodrigo Esteves and goal-keeping coach Marcelo Costa.”