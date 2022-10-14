Share:

LAHORE - Six matches were decided on the first day of the Prof Mukhtar Ahmad Butt Memorial Corporate Cricket Tournament played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Race Course Cricket Ground and Aligarh Cricket Ground. The victorious sides include FBR, Descon, Packages Converter Limited, ICI Pakistan, Meezan Bank and AMT. In the first match, Descon defeated UB Sports team by 5 wickets while in the second match, Meezan Bank thumped Nestle Pakistan by 57 runs. In the first match at Aligarh Cricket Ground, PCL defeated ClearPath team by 37 runs while in the second match, AMT defeated UCS by 119 runs. In the first match at Race Course Ground, ICI Pakistan defeated FFC by 32 runs while in the second match, FBR defeated TJ International Traders by 63 runs.