LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched a special cleanliness operation on both sides of the Canal Road and more than 10 field officers are moni­toring the operation. According to the LWMC sources here on Thurs­day, Company’s Chief Executive Of­ficer (CEO) Munir Hussain Chopra and Chairman Atif Chaudhry, along with the Lahore commissioner, visit­ed the Canal Road to review cleanli­ness arrangements. The CEO briefed Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan about the cleaning operation. He said that special cleaning arrangements were in progress on both sides of the canal from Thokar to Jallo. LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry said all underpasses and service roads on Canal Road were being thoroughly cleaned. More than 250 sanitation vehicles and more than 1,000 sani­tation workers were participating in the special cleanliness operation, he added. He said providing clean en­vironment to citizens was a priority and in this regard department was taking all possible measures