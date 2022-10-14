Share:

SYLHET-Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by one run in a last-ball thriller in the second semifinal at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) to qualify for the final of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup, where they will face India tomorrow (Saturday).

Requiring nine runs of the last over, and with three runs required to win off the final ball, Nida Dar was run-out while attempting to take a double, as Pakistan managed to score 121 for six in their 20 overs.

Chasing 123 runs to win, the opening pair of Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin provided a solid 31-run start to the innings. Muneeba scored 18 off 10 balls, hitting 3 fours. Captain Bismah Maroof then joined Sidra and the pair added a 16-run partnership for the second wicket.

Sidra (9 off 20) got back to the hut while playing a reverse flick off Inoka Ranaweera on the last ball of the seventh over with 47 runs on the board. In the batting powerplay, Pakistan scored 46-1, and struck six fours. Pakistan were in a spot of bother when they lost Omaima Sohail (10) in the 11th over and scoreboard reading Pakistan 65-3.

At the crucial juncture of the match, Bismah and Nida took Pakistan to 107, with Bismah getting dismissed for 42 off 41, studded with 4 fours. The pair stitched 42 runs for the fourth wicket. The dismissal of Bismah gave a ray of hope to Sri Lanka and they fully capitalised on the chance and restricted Pakistan to 121. Nida scored run-a-ball 26. For Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranweera bagged 2 for 17.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Sri Lanka managed to score 122 for six in their 20 overs, on the back of 50-run partnership between Harshitha Samarawickrama (35) and Nilakshi de Silva (14) for the third wicket. Opening batter Anushka Sanjeewani was other notable run getter with 26, which included one four and one six.

Nashra Sandhu was the most successful bowler for the winning team with match figures of 4-0-17-3. Spinners Sadia Iqbal and Nida and right-arm fast Aiman Anwer scooped one wicket each.

Scores in brief

SRI LANKA 122-6, 20 overs (Harshitha Samarawickrama 35, Anushka Sanjeewani 26; Nashra Sandhu 3-17) beat PAKISTAN 121-6, 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 42, Nida Dar 26; Inoka Ranaweera 2-17) by 1 run.