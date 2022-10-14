Share:

SARGODHA - Sargodha Commissioner Maryam Khan directed the officers concerned to take strict action against the elements causing air pol­lution in the division. She gave these directions while chairing a meeting regard­ing to review the smog situ­ation in the division here at her office on Thursday.She said that burning paddy residue would be strictly prohibited in the division to prevent smog. She di­rected environment protec­tion department to play ac­tive role and check smoke emitting factories, brick kilns and vehicles. He add­ed strict action would be taken against the violators. Brick kilns operating with­out zigzag technology in any area should be sealed immediately. She said that the Parks and Horticulture Authority must put focus on plantation for the beau­tification of city as well as to control air pollution. Maryam Khan said that the committees should be constituted in rural areas to aware farmers about the orders to prevent the burn­ing of paddy residue. It was informed the meeting that a total of 299 out of 702 brick kilns setup across the divi­sion was inspected during one month, 46 FIRs were got registered over viola­tion, five kilns were sealed and fine of Rs350,000 was imposed as well. Similarly, seven cases were registered against seven stone crush­ing units, four were sealed and 26 cases of crushing units were sent to tribunal for further action.