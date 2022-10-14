Share:

MULTAN - Three persons, including two wom­en, were killed after the roof of their house collapsed near Wood Market Phattak here on Thursday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the roof caved in after its supporting wall collapsed due to water seepage.

The bodies of Siddique Umar, 60, his wife Sultana, 55 and maid Sa­dia, 17, were recovered from the debris and shifted to Nishtar Hos­pital. The couple’s grandson was also seriously injured.

Two persons were killed in sepa­rate incidents near Faisalabad on Thursday. Rescue sources said that victim Gulfam Abbas, 45, was driv­ing a loader rickshaw when some armed bandits intercepted him at gunpoint near Steam Power Stop, Sheikhupura Road. The robbers gunned him down when he showed resistance. The rescue team handed over the body to Mansoorabad po­lice station.

In another incident, M Aslam, 42, resident of Chak No 384-GB, Jarran­wala was going near standing maize crop when he touched a live electric wire and died on the spot. The wire was laid down by the owner for the safety of crop from theft, said the res­cue team. Rodala police launched in­vestigation into the incident.

19 ‘CRIMINALS’ ARRESTED IN BHALWAL RAIDS

Bhalwal Saddar police on Thurs­day arrested 19 alleged criminals in­volved in 18 cases of robbery, theft, cattle theft, motorcycle theft and gen­eral theft here.

SHO Police Station Bhalwal Sadar Sub-Inspector Muhammad Latif Fa­rooq, along with his team, including Assistant Sub-Inspectors Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Azam and Gha­zanfar, raided different areas and ar­rested the accused.

Those arrested were identified as Tahir, Sarfraz, Mohsin, Abdul Ghaf­far, Ijaz, Zulfikar, Ihsan, Nasir, Tahir, Ghulam Abbas, Midas, Asjad and oth­ers. The police also recovered stolen goods worth Rs5,371,550 from them and handed it over to the owners af­ter legal proceedings. The police also recovered weapons and registered separate cases against them.

Multan Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four dacoits including ring leader in­volved in looting Rs3 million and injuring a citizen during house rob­bery in Suraj Miani area.

According to details, a citizen name­ly Ashiq Hussain, resident of Suraj Miani, put an application with Sad­dar police station that four unknown dacoits looted Rs2.5 million cash, gold ornaments, prize bonds and cell phones and also injured a neighbour M Shahid while fleeing.

Police registered the case and started search for the accused by constituting special teams. Police, by utilising all available resources and latest technology, traced the Gimmy Gang and arrested them. The accused included ring leader Waseem alias Gimmy, M Tanvir, Gul Zaman and oth­ers. Police have also recovered over Rs3 million looted goods, four pistols and bullets from their possession.