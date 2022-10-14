Share:

At least three boys aged between 10 to 15 years were killed and another was wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on hit a tractor trolley in Ahmedpur Sharqia in the wee hours of Friday.

According to details, the accident occurred near Basti Ghorian in Ahmedpur Sharqia where a motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley, killing three boys on the spot and injuring another.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police sources said that the driver of the tractor trolley managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as 15-year-old Nadeem, 12-year-old Shoaib and 10-year-old Tariq while 9-year-old Altaf was wounded in the accident.