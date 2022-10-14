Share:

FAISALABAD - Punjab Highways Patrol police arrested two court absconders and recovered illegal weapons here on Thursday. A spokesperson to PHP said that patrolling teams arrested the court absconders M Irfan and M Shafique, besides recover­ing rifle 244 bore, bullets and 400 grams of hashish. Police also recovered a sto­len motorbike from accused Ghulam Rabbani and reg­istered a case against him.Jhal Chakian police, Sar­godha arrested two dacoits after encounter and recov­ered motorcycles, cash from their possession here on Thursday. Police said that on a tip-off, the team con­ducted raid in the area. The accused opened fire at the police and after exchange of gun shots, two injured dacoits - Khalid and Mohsin were arrested. The accused were shifted to hospital while further investigation was underway.