160 illegal profiteers fined over Rs1.7m

KARACHI-As many as 160 shopkeepers including 82 from Kemari district were fined over Rs 1.7 million during the ongoing crackdown against illegal profiteering in the metropolis.

The crackdown against profiteers was launched by the city administration on the instructions of Sindh Government and directives of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput to take strict measures for ensuring the sale of essential food items on the official price list.

The Commissioner directed the Price Controllers of all districts and Magistrates to remain available in the field and take strict action against the profiteers and hoarders on a daily basis as per the law to provide relief to the citizens.

The Commissioner Karachi said that the public should not be left at the mercy of the hoarders and profiteers at any cost. In this regard, the Sindh government will give all possible relief to the people and no pressure will be tolerated in this regard. A fine of Rs300,000 was imposed on 14 shopkeepers who reportedly violated the official rate list in district Korangi.

A fine of Rs236,000 was imposed on 27 shopkeepers who violated the notified prices of food items including chicken, vegetables, meat, fruit, flour and sugar in district South. Over Rs 184000 fine was imposed on eight shopkeepers in Central district.

In Malir district, Rs10,2000 penalty was imposed on 13 shopkeepers. Rs38,000 fine was imposed on five vendors in district East. Rs22,000 fine was imposed on 11 shopkeepers in district West.

Around 82 shopkeepers were fined Rs903000 for reportedly violating official price list of essential commodities in district Kemari.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Salim Rajput has said that citizens can register their complaints at the Commissioner Control room no 99203443 or Rescue 1299 so that the complaints can be redressed immediately.