Azam takes notice of MTIs’ financial issues in KP

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan, has taken notice of the financial issues facing the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) in the province. He has directed his advisor for health and the Chief Secretary to promptly arrange the required funding for these hospitals on a priority basis.

He emphasized that no emergency services at MTIs should be affected in any way. Required funds must be arranged promptly to ensure uninterrupted emergency services in these hospitals.

The Chief Minister discussed the financial issues of MTIs with his Advisor on Health, Dr Riaz Anwar, and Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, during their meeting at the Chief Minister’s House on Friday.

The Chief Minister stated that the caretaker provincial government’s top priority is to ensure uninterrupted healthcare facilities for the public. Despite financial constraints, the provincial government will not compromise on providing treatment facilities to the masses. The health sector will be given top priority in allocating available financial resources.

Furthermore, he directed the authorities to develop a feasible plan for the long-term financial sustainability of MTIs.