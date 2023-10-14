Bilawal to become PM soon, claims PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday claimed that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will soon become the prime minister of the country. In a media interaction, PPP secretary general Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said every PPP worker should become an ambassador for Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and accelerate electoral campaign in their respective regions. “Benazir Bhutto, who was also elected as prime minister at the age of 35 set a precedent. Bilawal will also be elected prime minister at the age of 35,” he said. Bukhari said that the PPP leadership had endured injustice and tyranny but never fled the country. “History bears witness that whenever the country faced difficulties, it was the PPP that rescued it from those challenges, and even now, only the PPP can lead the country out of its problems,” he maintained. Bukhari said Bilawal was the guarantee of a better future for the youth and will bring happiness to the lives of laborers and farmers.