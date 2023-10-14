Saturday, October 14, 2023
Blast rips through mosque in north Afghanistan: witnesses

Agencies
October 14, 2023
International

KABUL-A blast tore through a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday, locals said, with one reporting a “large number” of dead and wounded.
The nature of the blast in Pol-i-Khomri, the capital of Baghlan province, was not immediately clear but it was confirmed by the Taliban government. “I condemn it strongly, but currently I don’t have all the information,” deputy government spokesman Bilal Karimi told AFP.
Local residents said the explosion rang out as worshippers gathered for Friday prayers at the city’s Imam Zaman mosque. “There was a terrible sound,” Abdul Hamid told AFP. “After the explosion, a large number of martyrs and injured people were transferred to the hospital. The situation is not good at all.”

