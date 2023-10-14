Capital Police to issue dual language driving license

Islamabad-In compliance with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan and following the directions of Federal Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, the fundamental reforms have been enacted within the Islamabad Capital Police, a public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that, these reforms include the enforcement of an internationally standardized dual-language driving license, which will also be recognized on an international level.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized that the driving license issued by Islamabad Capital Police will be internationally recognized. Additionally, to ensure the convenience of citizens, the traffic office will remain open from 09 am to 04 pm on Saturdays, providing all necessary facilities to the public.

This measure allows individuals due for license renewal on Saturdays to complete the process seamlessly. Moreover, the working hours of the driving license branch have been extended by an additional 02 hours daily, aiming to provide maximum facilitation to the citizens.

To cater to the needs of women, Pakistan’s first women’s driving school has been established in line with international standards. Moreover, the Islamabad Capital Police have initiated a special campaign to enforce traffic laws, emphasizing the prohibition of mobile phone usage while driving, cracking down on smoke-emitting vehicles, and enforcing regulations against zebra crossing violations. Additionally, penalties for law violations have been increased to deter offenders. Furthermore, citizens are encouraged to use the ICT-15 app to report any emergencies, videos, images, or messages, and can seek immediate assistance from the police at any time through the ICT-15 App.