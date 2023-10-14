Child Marriages

The issue of child marriage has long been prevalent in Pakistan, where it is strongly embedded in both religious and cultural standards. Recent talks, however, spearheaded by Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), have revealed a changing viewpoint on this crucial issue. To effectively address this intricate issue with far-reaching consequences for the girls of the country, it is imperative to acknowledge that underage marriage is not just a religious problem.

Underage weddings, which frequently include girls as young as 13 or 14, have serious and harmful repercussions for all parties involved. Since these young women might not be emotionally or physically ready for the duties of marriage, their physical and mental health are in danger. Early pregnancies can lead to severe health complications, and child brides are more likely to suffer from domestic violence and lack the resources to seek help.

Education possibilities are disrupted by child marriage, which leads to females dropping out of school early. Girls who receive an education can break the cycle of poverty and become independent, knowledgeable members of society. Young girls who are married off are deprived of these possibilities, which can limit their potential and future achievements. There is no doubt that religious experts are important in shaping public opinion, but the problem goes beyond religious issues. Thus, it’s encouraging to hear Dr. Qibla Ayaz stress the significance of viewing underage marriages from a wider societal and cultural viewpoint. This shift in strategy acknowledges that child marriage is a social issue and should be handled as such.

This change in viewpoint also emphasises how crucial it is to involve religious academics in the problem-solving process. Although they do not have the exclusive power to bring about change, their impact can play a crucial role in questioning and modifying established customs and behaviours. Reforms in the law and society are critical in the fight against child marriage. The proposal by Dr Ayaz to amend marriage licenses is a big start in the right direction to stop the practice. By ensuring that the bride’s ages are confirmed, the amendment might make it harder for underage weddings to be simply concealed. Additionally, it would make parents responsible for marrying their minor daughters.

In the fight against the peril of child marriage, there is promise in the move towards a wider, more inclusive viewpoint. It stands for a dedication to safeguarding the most defenceless citizens of the nation, making sure they are given the chance to develop, learn, and reach their full potential prior to taking on obligations that will change their lives.