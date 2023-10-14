CM reviews pace of construction work at development projects

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the pace of construction work carried out at the Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass and Ghora Chowk Defence Mor Flyover projects. Provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, and Azfar Ali Nasir accompanied the CM during the visit, said a handout issued here on Friday. Displaying a remarkable commitment, Mohsin Naqvi personally covered a distance of 1.25 kilometers, walking from Cavalry Ground to Ghora Chowk, to inspect the progress of both projects. The hands-on approach of Chief Minister Naqvi, involving continuous visits and daily monitoring, has significantly accelerated the work pace. Remarkably, within a span of just 32 days, 53 percent of the Khalid Butt Chowk underpass and 36 percent of the Ghora Chowk flyover projects have been successfully completed. It is highly anticipated that Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass will be opened for traffic by the end of October.