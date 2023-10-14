Commissioner inaugurates reverse osmosis plants

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta has inaugurated two reverse osmosis (RO) plants at two places outside Qari Khushi Muhammad Park and Education Complex on Murree Road to provide clean drinking water to the citizens. The spokesperson RDA on Friday said that this has been done in collaboration with the Saylani Welfare International Trust that has signed an MoU with RDA to install RO plants at various places in Rawalpindi. Commissioner Rawalpindi appreciated the work of RDA and NGO Saylani Welfare International Trust.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General RDA Mohammad Saif Anwar Jappa said that the RO plants have been completed for the welfare of citizens and clean drinking water will be provided to hundreds of government employees among others. He said that the citizens of the surrounding communities will also be able to benefit through it. He said that the RO plant is also a continuation of RDA’s welfare works, we will continue to plan more welfare works. He said that agreement has been done with Saylani Welfare International Trust to activate 15 tube wells of WASA. However, efforts are being made to provide clean water to the citizens. Deputy Director Finance RDA Khawaja Javed Arshad and employees of Saylani Welfare International Trust were also present on this occasion.