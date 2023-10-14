Contract commission

In an interview with a journalist, a contractor spelled out the breakdown of commissions extracted from government development schemes by different quarters. According to this man, 80 percent of the budget goes to commission, and only 20 percent is left for actual work.
The sweeping statement alleging high corruption might be exaggerated in rare cases, but ground realities also support the allegation of rampant corruption in almost every sector, particularly in the public infrastructure development sector. Resoundingly, support the allegation.
One can clearly observe that buildings, bridges, culverts, and other infrastructure built 200 years ago by the British are still intact and strong, but those built by today’s contractors and engineers crumble within months or years.
It is also alleged by government functionaries and those privy to the power corridors that the number of those claiming a pound of flesh in the form of a commission from government schemes and projects has increased to the extent that officials are put under immense pressure to show some schemes as complete on record without any actual work and divide the whole budget of the schemes among commission seekers.
My home district, Dadu, is proving a graveyard of failed and poor-quality roads and other public infrastructure work. Who will stop this destructive path is not clear. Despite the hue and cry on social media, neither NAB nor any other accountability entity has taken any action.
GULSHER PANHWER,
Johi.