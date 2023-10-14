Contract commission

In an interview with a journal­ist, a contractor spelled out the breakdown of commissions ex­tracted from government develop­ment schemes by different quar­ters. According to this man, 80 percent of the budget goes to com­mission, and only 20 percent is left for actual work.

The sweeping statement alleging high corruption might be exagger­ated in rare cases, but ground real­ities also support the allegation of rampant corruption in almost ev­ery sector, particularly in the pub­lic infrastructure development sector. Resoundingly, support the allegation.

One can clearly observe that buildings, bridges, culverts, and other infrastructure built 200 years ago by the British are still in­tact and strong, but those built by today’s contractors and engineers crumble within months or years.

It is also alleged by government functionaries and those privy to the power corridors that the num­ber of those claiming a pound of flesh in the form of a commission from government schemes and projects has increased to the ex­tent that officials are put under immense pressure to show some schemes as complete on record without any actual work and divide the whole budget of the schemes among commission seekers.

My home district, Dadu, is proving a graveyard of failed and poor-quality roads and other public infrastructure work. Who will stop this destructive path is not clear. Despite the hue and cry on social media, neither NAB nor any other accountability entity has taken any action.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.