Saturday, October 14, 2023
Cricket approved by IOC for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Agencies
October 14, 2023
Sports

MUMBAI - Cricket has been approved by the International Olympic Com­mittee’s executive for inclu­sion in the program for the 2028 Games in Los Ange­les, it was announced Fri­day. IOC president Thomas Bach, speaking after the second day of an executive board meeting in Mumbai, said officials had accepted a proposal by LA organizers for Twenty-20 cricket -- the game’s shortest established international format -- to be included as one of five new sports together with base­ball/softball, flag football (non-contact American foot­ball), squash and lacrosse. But all the new sports will still need to be voted in by the IOC membership in a bal­lot due to be held on Monday before they are assured of a place at the 2028 Games. 

