Dacoit killed in Khairpur police encounter

KHAIRPUR-An alleged dacoit was taken down during a police encounter in the limits of A Section police station in Khairpur, police said on Friday. According to Khairpur SSP, the dacoits who wanted to commit robbery opened fire at a police party after seeing it on Wari Goth Link Road near Raina Phatak. Police also returned the fire. As a result of police firing, an alleged robber was killed and his two companions fled the scene. The SSP said the slain dacoit could not be identified so far. He, however, said that the police continued their search operation to hunt down the fleeing outlaws. He said that police recovered weapons from the possession of the killed dacoit, adding that his body was shifted to a hospital and efforts were being made to identify the dead.

TWO OF INTER PROVINCIAL

DRUG CARTEL ARRESTED

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police arrested two alleged members of an inter-provincial drug racket and recovered 6kg of drugs from their possession at the border of Sindh- Balochistan. According to the spokesman for Rangers on Friday, the Rangers and Police during checking at the Hub check post located at the border of Sindh and Balochistan recovered 3kg of Ice and 3kg hashish from two accused identified as Muhammad Tanveer and Javed.a