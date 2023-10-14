 DC Badin chairs important meeting to review current status of ROs, filtration plants

BADIN - Deputy Commissioner Badin Abdul Fatah Hullio has presided over an im­portant meeting on Friday at Darbar Hall Badin on the “provision of clean drink­ing water and the mainte­nance of filtration plants.” DC Badin Abdul Fatah Hal­lio directed to all Assistant Commissioners to visit RO plants and filtration plants in their respective Talukas and submit such reports. The purpose of the meet­ing was to ensure the op­erational status of ROs and filtration plants amid to facilitate the people of district. He also directed municipal and town com­mittees authorities to de­vise an effective plan to eliminate the encroach­ments along with e… [8:23 pm, 13/10/2023] Sawan Khaskheli: The estranged PPP leader and former Zila Nazim Badin Sardar Kamal Khan Chang launches vig­orous elections campaign in Badin.