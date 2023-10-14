DC Lahore refuses PTI to hold public rally at Liberty

LAHORE - The office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore refused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold public rally at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk. The DC office has submitted its reply in Lahore High Court (LHC) on the petition of PTI seeking to hold its rally at Liberty. “A meeting of all the concerned departments was held on October 10. The PTI workers and leaders were found involved in vandalism during its protest on May 9,” the DC office said in its reply submitted to the LHC. Therefore, the District Intelligence Committee refused the NOC to hold PTI its power show at Liberty.