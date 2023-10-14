Saturday, October 14, 2023
ECP will soon start allotting poll symbols

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 14, 2023
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The political parties will soon start getting election symbols to contest upcoming general elections.

Though the political parties have not been conveyed by the top election body (ECP) about any particular date for award of election symbols, yet they are planning to hold separate meetings with ECP staff. 

The ECP will soon start process of allotting symbols. For that particular purpose, all necessary requirements including intra-party election details would be required for securing old election symbols.

OUR STAFF REPORT

