Experts for effective plans to support vulnerable communities

Karachi - Experts at a workshop have called for effective collaboration among government departments and other relevant stakeholders to determine the best and most effective ways to support vulnerable communities.

The workshop was organised by the Community Resilience Activity North (CRA-N) as part of its efforts on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction here on Friday.

The event had a dedicated panel discussion on flood recovery strategies. The workshop brought together key stakeholders, experts, and community leaders. The workshop was attended by the representatives of UN agencies, CRA-N, district administration, government authorities, civil society organisations and others.

In his address on the occasion, Chief of Party, IOM, Michael J F Mahony described that CRA-N covers the range of community resilience programmes within KP, Sindh and Balochistan. He reiterated CRA-N’s commitment to strengthening collaboration between communities and government bodies. By providing a platform for dialogue and idea exchange, CRA-N seeks to contribute to the development of sustainable and resilient strategies that can withstand the challenges posed by natural disasters.

He said that “We envision to have a partnership with our government counterparts within NDMA, PDMA, communities, civil society organisations and other relevant stakeholders to determine the best and most effective ways to support vulnerable communities.

The event had insightful panel discussions on topics such as “Disasters and Inequality,” “Urban Flooding - The Karachi Experience,” “Flood Waters - Experience of Rural Sindh,” and “Coastal Resilience - Barriers to Flooding.”

Qadeer Ansari, Additional Secretary, School Education, Sindh, shared that as of 2023, poverty is projected to reach 37.2 percent, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive disaster risk reduction strategies.

Dr Sarfaraz, Chief MET Office, PMD, emphasized on the need of fostering community resilience through collaborations and new initiatives.

Dr Nuzrat Khan, CEO Bluenet stressed on the need of strengthening communities resilience with the insurance of environmental sustainability. Raheela Saad, Trainer, talked about the need of creation of project designs for flood management & resilience in Sindh. She said that Disaster Risk Reduction goes beyond floods, and our ultimate target is poverty reduction.

The event also shed light on the global impact of disasters, emphasising the importance of inclusive disaster management, where the voices of youth and people with disabilities are actively heard and integrated into decision- making processes.