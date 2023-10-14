Farrukh’s wife writes to CJP, demands her husband’s safe recovery

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Farrukh Habib’s wife on Friday requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa to take immediate notice of her husband’s “enforced disappearance” while urging his instant recovery.

She said that the whereabouts of the former state minister for information and broadcasting were unknown since last month and his entire family was deeply concerned about his safety and well-being.

In her letter to the CJP, the wife of the young politician from Faisalabad claimed that Farrukh was “illegally picked up by unknown men” from Gwadar city of Balochistan on September 28. But he has not yet been presented before any court, in a clear violation of his fundamental right to fair trial and access to justice, she added.

She expressed her apprehensions that her husband was being tortured and humiliated with the objective to change his political loyalties. “There is a calculated method behind this madness, this has happened to all the political leaders who have been abducted so far,” she also said.

She said that Farrukh, who was PTI President of the west region of Punjab, was a “well-respected and law-abiding citizen”, who has been a member of the National Assembly from August 2018 till April 2022.”

“I crave your gracious indulgence into this matter of serious nature because my husband’s and his family’s fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution are being brazenly violated,” she said. “Since I am choiceless, helpless and hapless.

Therefore, I request you to take meaningful notice and address my grievance,” she appealed to the chief justice.

Farrukh’s wife feared that it appeared, every effort under state supervision had been employed to make sure her husband becomes and stays as a missing person