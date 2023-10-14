Saturday, October 14, 2023
FCC inaugurates first-of-its-kind Jim Tebbe Campus Centre

October 14, 2023
LAHORE-On October 12, Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) marked a historic milestone with the inauguration of the first-of-its-kind Jim Tebbe Campus Centre, named after FCCU’s former rector Dr. James A. Tebbe. This building is a totally student centered facility that houses a Digital Library, meeting rooms, faculty, and researchers hall, reading rooms, student activity offices, dining hall, lounges, departmental store, Art gallery, smart bank, auditoriums, conference rooms, multipurpose halls, and a business incubation center.
The inauguration event was attended by dignitaries, including high-ranking bureaucrats, diplomats, renowned artists, businessmen, members of the corporate sector, alumni, and the university faculty and staff. Dr. Jonathan S. Addleton, Rector FCCU, during his speech, praised the team who played a pivotal role in the execution and construction of this building, expressing his heartfelt gratitude for their efforts. He expressed the desire to see the students of FCCU fully utilize this facility for their holistic development and academic excellence.
The event also featured an exhibition of photographs by the late Mr Shahid Zaidi (Zaidi’s photographer fame) an alumnus of FCCU. The art of photography and dedication to preserving history through photography were celebrated in this exhibition, highlighting the deep connection between Forman Christian College and Pakistan’s rich heritage as captured by three generations of Zaidis.

