FIA teams to identify DISCOs’ employees involved in power theft

ISLAMABAD - In order to identify employees of the distribution companies involved in electricity theft, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has deputed three teams in Power Distribution Companies of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Following a request from the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for deputation of teams in two distribution companies of Sindh and one of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three deputy directors of FIA have been attached with Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (DISCOs) in the anti- theft and recovery campaign helping to eliminate illegal connivance of the officers/officials of respective DISCOs with consumers in theft of electricity, said a letter written by Directorate General FIA to Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

According to the letter, Saad Ullah Khan Mehsud, Deputy Director FIA ACC Peshawar has been attached with Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Soofi Abdul Hafeez Chachar, Deputy Director FIA CC Sukkur has been attached with Sukkur Supply Company (SEPCO).

Acting Deputy Director FIA Circle Hyderabad, Muzammil Ahmed Jatoi, has been deputed at Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), said the letter.

It is worth to note that the Ministry of Energy had sought deputation of FIA teams in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company for strengthening the management in these distribution companies of Sindh and KP.

Under the directions of Prime Minister, Power Division and DISCOs have recently launched an Electricity Anti-theft Campaign with the help of respective provinces.

However, there is need to strengthen the management of DISCOs in order to identify their employees, especially in three DISCOs ie Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) & Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) involved in theft of electricity in connivance with the consumers.

It has, therefore, been desired that dedicated teams of FIA under the command of at least grade-18 officers of FIA may be given at the disposal of each of the above Disco for taking necessary action in order to succeed the anti-theft operation and recovery campaign.

Foregoing above, it is requested that a dedicated team of FIA officers along with full field force under the command of a Deputy Director may be attached in each of the above mentioned DISCO for providing necessary assistance to these DISCOs in the anti-theft and recovery campaign besides helping to eliminate remove illegal connivance of the officers/officials of these DISCOs with consumers in theft of electricity.