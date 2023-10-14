Saturday, October 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Follow Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings: Khabir Azad

Follow Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings: Khabir Azad
Agencies
October 14, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Khateeb Badshahi Masjid and Chairman Roete- Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad has said that solution to all issues and challenges facing Ummah lies in commandments of Allah and the teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Presiding over the Seerat-e-Rehmatul- al-Alemin (PBUH) Conference, organised by the Majlis Ulama-e- Pakistan, at Badshahi Masjid here on Friday, he said that Muslims could be successful here and hereafter only by following the teachings of Islam. He said that Seerat- e-Rasool is a beacon of light for the Ummah as Hazrat Muhammad (PBHU) came on earth as a leader and blessing for the entire universe. He said that Pakistan is a country of lovers of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Khabir said that Muslims can only be successful by following the Uswa-e-Husna (Life of Hazrat Muhammad PBUH) as it teaches us humanity. Condemning Israel for its atrocities in Gaza and with Palestinian people, he said that every Muslim in the world is standing with Palestine against terrorism of Israel.

Climate ‘countdown clock’ report launched ahead of key UN talks

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1697175773.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023