Saturday, October 14, 2023
Gaza ground operation would lead to ‘unacceptable’ civilian toll: Putin

Agencies
October 14, 2023
MOSCOW-Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that an expected Israel ground offensive in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip would lead to “unacceptable” civilian casualties. “The use of heavy machinery in residential areas is a complex matter fraught with grave consequences,” Putin said in televised remarks, “most importantly, the civilian casualties will be absolutely unacceptable.”
Russia has been carrying out what Moscow calls a military operation in Ukraine since February 2022, during which thousands of civilians are estimated to have died after strikes hit numerous residential areas across the country. “The most important thing now is to stop the bloodshed,” Putin said, adding his country was “ready to coordinate with all constructive partners.” On October 7, hundreds of Hamas gunmen broke through the militarised border barrier around the Gaza Strip into Israel, killing more than 1,200 people.

