Saturday, October 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

GCWUS restarts bus service for students, staff

Our Staff Reporter
October 14, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -  The University Transport Service has been restarted at the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) to provide cheap and safe travel facility to student.

At the relaunch ceremony, Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof Dr Zarin Fatima Rizvi said the transport service, which was closed during corona, had been restarted to provide cheap, safe and comfortable travel facility to students. She said that after assuming charge as the vice chancellor, she earnestly made efforts to restart the bus service for female students. “And today, I am feeling happy to inaugurate the service, by the grace of Allah,” she said. The VC said the transport service would reduce the burden of parents and increase their confidence in the university.

She said that in the first phase, buses are being run on the routes of Adam, Daska, Dhamthal, Kingra, Pasrur, Sambrial and Zafarwal and more routes will be started in future. The vice chancellor expressed his sincere gratitude to the deans, controller, registrar, transport committee and all faculty and staff members, who worked day and night to make the buses operational.

Climate ‘countdown clock’ report launched ahead of key UN talks

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1697175773.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023