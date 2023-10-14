Saturday, October 14, 2023
Gold declines by Rs100 per tola

APP
October 14, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs100 and was sold at Rs197,100 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.197,200 the previous day of trading. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.89 to Rs.168,981 from Rs. 169,070 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.154,900 from Rs.154,978, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram sil­ver remained constant at Rs.2,500 and Rs.2,143.34 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $1,892 from $1,885, the Association reported.

APP

Business

