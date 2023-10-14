IGP lauds police action against terrorists

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Fridaywhile holding a press conference at the Central Police Office Lahore shared the account of theterrorist incident that unfolded in Sialkot the other day, stating the security agencies of Pakistan, including the police, counter-terrorism department, all intelligence Agencies ISI, IB, MI, CTD Wing worked together and traced down terrorist involved in the incident within 24 hours. The press conference had the participanton of in the Additional IGCDT Wasim Ahmed Khan and DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal. Speaking to the media representatives, IG Punjab underscored the context of terrorist incident and informed thatduring a morning prayer in a mosque Sialkot the terrorist martyred multiple worshipers by opening direct fire at them aiming to kill as many as possible, following the incident DPO Sialkot and his team responded swiftly and collected important evidence from the scene of the incident.The evidence was recorded by intelligence agencies especially CTD, after extracting the records police tracked the culprits through it’s latest software Hotel Eye, Face Trace. The law enforcement traced down terrorists involved through the help of technology andalso thwarted their terrorist intentions in Pakistan in days to follow.