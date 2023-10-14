IHC orders release of imported auto parts with limited penalty

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a directive to the Customs Collectorate Islamabad, instructing them to release imported containers of used auto parts upon payment of the required import duties, redemption fine, and a penalty within the range that was applicable before the Finance Act of 2023.

This decision came after a series of petitions filed by the Auto Parts Association, represented by counsel Adnan Haider Advocate. The IHC bench, headed by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, also called upon the respondents, including the Federation through the Secretary of the Revenue Division, the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, and the Member of Customs Policy, to provide detailed comments.

The court said it expected to see a concise report on this matter, and if the issue was not resolved early, the court would take action.

The written order states that the used auto parts imported by the petitioners will be released upon payment of the required import duties, redemption fine, and a penalty within the range that was prevalent before the introduction of the Finance Act 2023, with a cap at Rs20,000. To address the remaining penalty amount, the petitioners are required to submit post-dated cheques as security with the Deputy Registrar of the Court before obtaining the release of their imported goods.

The court recognized a discrepancy between the revenue generation policy and the policy concerning the trade of used auto parts. It has called upon respondents to actively engage with the Auto Parts Association in a consultative exercise. The consultation will also include the Secretaries of the Commerce and Industries Division, and it is expected to take place before the next court hearing. Respondent no.3 has been directed to appear in person at the next hearing to assist the court, accompanied by a concise report reflecting the outcome of the consultations. The petitions were filed against respondents who refused to release the used auto parts unless a penalty equivalent to the value of the imported goods was paid. According to the petitions, a consistent departmental practice was in place for years, where the goods were released after the payment of import duties, a redemption fine of 20 percent of the Customs Value, and a nominal penalty. This practice served as an interpretation of the relevant legal framework.