Information minister visits Radio Pakistan Lahore building

LAHORE- Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi brought a touch of nostalgia and innovation to Radio Pakistan Lahore during his visit on Friday. Welcomed by the station director, Javed Akhtar, and esteemed TV actor Khalid Abbas Dar, Minister Solangi was presented with a bouquet, symbolising the harmony between traditional and modern broadcasting. During his visit, Minister Solangi delved into the rich history of Radio Pakistan by exploring its oldest artifacts and even graced the office with a melodious surprise, playing an antique piano, which left everyone in awe. The federal minister’s curiosity led him through various sections of the radio office, taking in the vibrant atmosphere of the music library, the creative hub of the podcast studio, and the bustling News and Current Affairs Channel (NCAC).