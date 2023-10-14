IRCRA for ensuring dignity in addressing issue of illegal Afghan migrants

ISLAMABAD - The International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA), a non-government organisation, on Friday emphasised the vital need to address the issue of illegal immigration and Afghan refugees in Pakistan with unwavering commitment to human rights and individual dignity.

This call comes at a crucial time as Pakistan grapples with the evolving challenges brought on by the Afghan refugee crisis.

IRCRA President Muhammad Israr Madani in a statement underscored that historical, social, and economic ties had long existed between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and there was invaluable contribution of Afghan refugees to Pakistan’s society. He highlighted the fact that Pakistan has hosted over 3 million Afghan refugees for more than four decades, showcasing its generous and compassionate spirit to those seeking shelter and security.

The International Research Council for Religious Affairs recognises the importance of preserving Pakistan’s reputation as a generous host to the Afghan refugees, he said. There was a need for a coordinated and humane response to the challenges posed by the evolving situation in Afghanistan, he added.

“Our organisation understands the complex challenges and vulnerabilities that emerge in the wake of crises, such as the current situation in Afghanistan,” Madani said.

He added that the well-being and dignity of every individual, regardless of his/her nationality, should be protected. It is imperative that we should address the issue of illegal immigration and the Afghan refugee situation in Pakistan with compassion, empathy, and in full compliance with international human rights standards, he also said.

IRCRA calls upon all stakeholders, including the international community, to support Pakistan in upholding the principles of compassion and human dignity while managing the Afghan refugee situation, the statement said. IRCRA believes that a compassionate response to the Afghan refugee crisis will not only help those in need but also serve as a testament to Pakistan’s enduring commitment to humanitarian principles and its historical relationship with Afghanistan, it added.