Islamabad police nab 17 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have apprehended 17 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directives, the Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Shaleem Masih and Ishfaq involved in illegal gas refilling.

The Margalla police team arrested an accused namely Ghulam Ali and recovered 150 gram hashish from his possession. Likewise, the Ramna police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Saad and Irfan and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition and one dagger from their possession. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Afzal and recovered 110 gram heroin from his possession. Similarly, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Abdullah involved in illegally gas refilling. The Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Mehran Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Noon police team arrested an accused namely Mazhar Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Moreover, the Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Imran Mehmood and Zafar Iqbal and recovered 1136 gram heroin from their possession. The Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Hassan Nawaz and recovered 200 gram heroin from his possession. The Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Aamir Shahzad and recovered 134 gram heroin from his possession. Furthermore, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Rameez and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Asham involved in illegally gas refilling.