JI slams Israeli aggression

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has raised concerns about the silence of the rulers of Islamic world regarding the Israeli brutal aggression against the innocent people of Gaza, emphasizing that the time has come for them to demonstrate whether they stand with the aggressor or the oppressed. “Israel is an illegal occupant of Palestinian land and has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent individuals. Countless Palestinians have been displaced and are currently residing in refugee camps across various countries, all due to the relentless aggression of the Jewish forces. For decades, Palestinians have endured the atrocities inflicted by the occupying forces, and it was only four decades ago that they began their struggle, following the prolonged silence of Muslim leaders on this issue,” he said while addressing the Palestine Solidarity March at Mall Road on Friday.