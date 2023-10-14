Lahore court orders release of arrested teachers

LAHORE - A local court on Friday ordered the release of teachers arrested by police in a crackdown outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat.

Earlier, Islampura police produced the arrested teachers before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in district courts. The police requested the court to grant a 10-day physical remand of teachers for investigation.

However, the court turned down the request and discharged the teachers from the case while ordering their release. A day earlier, the police had launched a crackdown and arrested dozens of government employees, including teachers, who had been staging a sit-in outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat.