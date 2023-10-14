Saturday, October 14, 2023
LDA seals, demolishes 23 illegal constructions

Staff Reporter
October 14, 2023
LAHORE   -  Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished and sealed another 23 illegal constructions in Johar Town at Shaukat Ali Road, during its ongoing operation against commercialization fee defaulters. LDA sources told APP that on the directions of Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the team took action under the supervision of Director Zone-4, Ali Nusrat. Illegal local school, shops, car showroom, sheds, stores, shutters, additions and apartments were demolished while several properties were sealed.

