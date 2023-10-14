Malik/Israr, Inam/Waqar lift titles in Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pak Open Tennis

LAHORE - Rashid Malik and Israr Gul, representing Ali Embroidery Mills and the Police respec­tively, emerged victorious in the seniors doubles 55 plus category, while Inam ul Haq and Waqar Nisar clinched the se­niors doubles 65 plus titles at the Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Cham­pionship 2023 here at the SBP Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Friday.

In the seniors doubles 55 plus fi­nal, Rashid Malik and Israr Gul teamed up to de­feat Brig Manzoor and Arif Fero­ze with an impressive scoreline of 6-0, 6-0, securing the presti­gious title. Former Davis Cup­per Inam ul Haq and his part­ner Waqar Nisar also displayed their tennis finesse by clinch­ing the seniors doubles 65 plus title. They triumphed over the formidable duo of Imtiaz Malik and Saeed Khan with a com­manding score of 6-1, 6-0.

In the men’s singles semi­finals, Pakistan’s top-ranked player, Aqeel Khan, delivered a strong performance, overpower­ing Yousaf Khalil with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-0. Additionally, Mu­hammad Shoaib showcased his skills by defeating Muhammad Abid with a score of 6-4, 6-3. The men’s doubles final saw an excit­ing showdown between Aqeel Khan and Shehzad Khan, who secured the title by defeating Heera Ashiq and Yousaf Khalil with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

The U-18 doubles semifinals featured a remarkable display of talent as Ali Embroidery Mills’ Asad Zaman and Mahatir Mu­hammad triumphed over their opponents, Yafat Nadeem and Abdullah Pirzada, with a con­vincing score of 6-3, 6-0. In the U-10 quarterfinals, Arsh Imran dominated his match against Es­han Bari with a score of 4-0, 4-0, while Muaz Shahbaz secured his spot in the next round by defeat­ing Salaar Khan 4-0, 4-2.

The U-12 semifinals wit­nessed fierce competition as Shayan Afridi and Ali Bachaniemerged victorious in their respective matches. Shay­an Afridi secured a thrilling vic­tory over Rashid Bachani with a score of 4-2, 2-4, 10-5, while Ali Bachani displayed his prow­ess by defeating Ansari Ullah with a score of 4-2, 4-2.

The excitement continues today (Saturday) with the much-anticipated finals in various categories, promising more thrilling tennis action at the Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Champi­onship 2023.