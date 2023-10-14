Malik/Israr, Inam/Waqar lift titles in Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pak Open Tennis

LAHORE - Rashid Malik and Israr Gul, representing Ali Embroidery Mills and the Police respectively, emerged victorious in the seniors doubles 55 plus category, while Inam ul Haq and Waqar Nisar clinched the seniors doubles 65 plus titles at the Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2023 here at the SBP Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Friday.
In the seniors doubles 55 plus final, Rashid Malik and Israr Gul teamed up to defeat Brig Manzoor and Arif Feroze with an impressive scoreline of 6-0, 6-0, securing the prestigious title. Former Davis Cupper Inam ul Haq and his partner Waqar Nisar also displayed their tennis finesse by clinching the seniors doubles 65 plus title. They triumphed over the formidable duo of Imtiaz Malik and Saeed Khan with a commanding score of 6-1, 6-0.
In the men’s singles semifinals, Pakistan’s top-ranked player, Aqeel Khan, delivered a strong performance, overpowering Yousaf Khalil with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-0. Additionally, Muhammad Shoaib showcased his skills by defeating Muhammad Abid with a score of 6-4, 6-3. The men’s doubles final saw an exciting showdown between Aqeel Khan and Shehzad Khan, who secured the title by defeating Heera Ashiq and Yousaf Khalil with a score of 6-3, 6-4.
The U-18 doubles semifinals featured a remarkable display of talent as Ali Embroidery Mills’ Asad Zaman and Mahatir Muhammad triumphed over their opponents, Yafat Nadeem and Abdullah Pirzada, with a convincing score of 6-3, 6-0. In the U-10 quarterfinals, Arsh Imran dominated his match against Eshan Bari with a score of 4-0, 4-0, while Muaz Shahbaz secured his spot in the next round by defeating Salaar Khan 4-0, 4-2.
The U-12 semifinals witnessed fierce competition as Shayan Afridi and Ali Bachaniemerged victorious in their respective matches. Shayan Afridi secured a thrilling victory over Rashid Bachani with a score of 4-2, 2-4, 10-5, while Ali Bachani displayed his prowess by defeating Ansari Ullah with a score of 4-2, 4-2.
The excitement continues today (Saturday) with the much-anticipated finals in various categories, promising more thrilling tennis action at the Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2023.