Maryam consults lower party cadres over Nawaz Sharif’s welcome reception

LAHORE - The Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Maryam Nawaz Sharif continued her consultation meetings with lower party cadres on the fifth consecutive day. On Friday, she met with chairpersons, councilors, and party workers from Union Councils in the National Assembly Constituency NA-134 to discuss the preparations for the anticipated return of the party’s Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif, scheduled for October 21. During the meeting, the arrangements for Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming were thoroughly examined. Addressing the meeting, Maryam Nawaz emphasized the remarkable track record of public service held by Nawaz Sharif, stating that he stands out as the only leader capable of effectively addressing the issue of inflation. She stressed that Nawaz Sharif’s return is driven by his commitment to revive Pakistan’s economy and alleviate the burden of inflation on the public. Maryam went on to highlight the past achievements of Nawaz Sharif in curbing inflation, recalling a time when, during his tenure as Prime Minister, essential commodities like flour, ghee, and sugar were readily available and affordable for the people. She lamented that these essentials became increasingly unaffordable after his departure from office. Furthermore, Maryam emphasized that the people have confidence that under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, the nation will prosper, and their households will prosper as well. She reiterated that Nawaz Sharif’s primary agenda is to make Pakistan prosperous and eliminate the public’s economic hardships caused by inflation. Maryam also stressed the importance of political stability as a catalyst for economic development, asserting that Nawaz Sharif is the figure capable of uniting the entire nation. She claimed that Nawaz Sharif harbors no hatred but only deep affection for the people. In conclusion, Maryam expressed appreciation for the tireless efforts of party workers and leaders in mobilizing the public for the warm reception planned for Mian Nawaz Sharif. The meeting also saw the participation of former Member of the National Assembly Rana Mubasher Iqbal and former members of the Provincial Assembly, including Malik Asad Khokhar, Akhtar Badshah, and Mian Imran Javed.

PML-N appl ies for permission to hold rall y at Minar-e-Pakistan

The Muslim League-N has officially applied for permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan Ground on October 21. Bilal Yasin, a leader of the Muslim League-N, submitted a formal request to the Deputy Commissioner for this gathering, which is scheduled to coincide with the return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Bilal Yasin has confirmed that the Deputy Commissioner has acknowledged the request, and it is anticipated that permission will be granted in the near future. Additionally, two days prior to the event, senior party leaders will inspect the venue. To facilitate his arrival, Nawaz will be transported from the airport to the location via helicopter.