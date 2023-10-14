Saturday, October 14, 2023
Netsol, PTV, CBS, DPS, AMT score victories 

STAFF REPORT
October 14, 2023
LAHORE - Six more matches have been decided in the 7th Pre­mier Super Corporate Cut League at different venues of the city. In the first match at Valencia Cricket Ground, Netsol team defeated AGP team. AGP scored 134 runs in 18 overs, which Netsol achieved in 19 overs with the loss of three players. In the second match, PTV team beat FBR. FBR team scored 140 in 20 overs while in reply, PTV team chased the target in 18 overs losing 6 wickets. CBS team defeated Uni Software team in the first match at Aligarh Model Town Cricket Ground. Uni Software team scored 117 runs in 14 overs while CBS reached home in the 15th over at a loss of only 2 play­ers. In the second match, DPS team defeated Atlas Honda team. Atlas Honda scored 178 runs in 20 overs while in turn, DPS achieved the target losing 5 wickets. In the first match at Crick­et Ground Model Town, AMT team defeated Lucky Core. In the second match played at the same ground, AMT team defeated Descon team. Team AMT scored 141 runs in 20 overs and in reply, Descon’s team scored 128 runs in pursuit of the target.

STAFF REPORT

