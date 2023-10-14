Nominees of teachers’ union elected unopposed in Syndicate, Academic Council of GCU

HYDERABAD - The nominees of the Government College University Teachers Association (GCUTA) have been declared successful unopposed on the seats of faculty which are given representation in the varsity’s Syndicate and Academic Council. The Association’s President Tarique Hussain Jalbani informed here on Friday that Prof Amjad Ali Arain, Dr Agha Amad Nabi, Dr Shahnawaz Mangi and Pervez Solangi had been elected against the seats of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Lecturer in the syndicate. Likewise, Associate Professors Dr Asif Ali Bhatti and Dr Mazhar Iqbal Khaskhelly and Assistant Professors and Lecturers Dhani Bux Mashori, Muhammad Idrees Shar, Syed Sohail Ahmed Shah and Asim Patrick have been elected as members of the Academic Council. Addressing a ceremony organized for the elected representatives in the syndicate and the academic council, Jalbani appreciated the unity of the teachers. He said the elected officials were responsible for securing the rights of teachers such as approval of medical policy, formation of statutes, timely organizing the selection boards, computers and other allowances and monitoring the proper use of funds for development and co-curricular activities.