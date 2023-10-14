Saturday, October 14, 2023
OIC envoy visits LoC, expresses support to Kashmir cause

MATEEN HAIDER
October 14, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Special Envoy of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General for Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Yousef Muhammed Saleh Aldobey has supported Pakistan’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir issue and made it clear that OIC endorses Pakistan’s stance on the occupied valley which is principally based on UN resolutions. Ambassador Aldobey made these remarks during his visit to the Line of Control at Chakothi and Muzaffarabad sectors along with high level delegation from brotherly Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia and Sudan. Upon arrival at Muzaffarabad, delegation laid floral wreath at J&K monument.

