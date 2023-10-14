Pacra assigns AM2 rating with stable outlook to PPQAMC

KARACHI-Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) has assigned an Asset Manager rating of ‘AM2’ (AM-Two) with a stable outlook to Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC). This denotes a high quality which means the asset manager meets high investment management industry standards and benchmarks with noted strengths in several of the rating factors. This milestone underscores PQAMC’s unwavering commitment to excellence in the field of Islamic fund management.

PQAMC is part of Pak Qatar Group (Pakistan’s premier and pioneer Islamic financial services group), offering a comprehensive range of savings and protection solutions that adhere to the principles of Sharia-compliant finance.

The trust bestowed upon us by our valued partners stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence. Within one-year of operations, we attained various remarkable milestones, including achieving Assets Under Management (AUMs) size of exceeding Rs. 15.5 billion and the Governance Rating of AM2, which signifies high quality investment management industry standards.