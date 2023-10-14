Pak vs Ind: Pakistan post 100 runs as Babar, Rizwan keep scoreboard ticking

Pakistan's total score has surpassed 100 runs in 19 overs as Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam keep the Green Shirts' scoreboard ticking against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan's openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq were dismissed for 20 and 36, respectively.

The Pakistan openers — Imam and Shafique — had got off to a good start with both of them hitting boundaries after the national side were put to bat by India during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Shafique and fast bowler Hardik Pandya sent Imam packing.

"We were looking to field as well. We have had good two wins. Momentum is very high and we want to continue that," Babar said.

"Jampacked stadium, we are enjoying our opportunity, and just want to enjoy. We have to be good in the field. We have had good practice sessions. Same team," Babar added.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said: "It is a dream for us, and all of us are going to experience it is. It is not going to change much, dew will also be a factor so we want to chase."

"We want to keep striving for the best, and come out and play every day."

Azam's Pakistan are looking for their first-ever World Cup win over India in front of a record crowd expected to number around 120,000 fans who will overwhelmingly be backing Rohit Sharma's home side.

India and Pakistan are bitter adversaries and only play against each other in international tournaments due to longstanding political tensions.

Any meeting between them always raises fan interest with millions watching around the globe in a bonanza for broadcasters and sponsors.

Both teams remain unbeaten coming into the match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, named for the Indian prime minister.

Local officials told AFP the 132,000-capacity stadium would host around 115,000 to 120,000 fans with some seats lost due to a stage set up for a pre-game concert featuring a cast of Bollywood singers.

The number could be a record for any cricket match around the globe and will surpass the previous best of 104,859 which turned out to watch last year's Indian Premier League final at the same venue.

Pakistan nationals were unable to secure India visas so only a handful of Pakistani fans, who have British and US passports, have turned up to watch the game.

This is Pakistan's first match after their record World Cup chase of 345 against Sri Lanka, with Mohammad Rizwan scoring an unbeaten 131 and Abdullah Shafique making 113.

A Pakistan team hasn't played in India since 2016 and only two of their 15-man squad had ever been in the country before the World Cup.

Security concerns saw Saturday's match brought forward a day from its original date, which coincided with a major Hindu festival in the city.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj